VIDEO Katy Perry : a mom-to-high color !

Like us, Katy Perry is confined to her home (but with Orlando Bloom). Out of the question for her to let go of the monotony of dressing, quite the contrary… The singer dares all the colors, and brings a little joy in this situation unusual.

Output eccentric

What better way for a singer that to announce a happy event through his music ? This is what has made Katy Perry the 5 march last, by revealing her pregnancy through the images of the clip of his song “Never Worn White” (I have never worn white ed.) A title that perfectly sums up the philosophy of the pop artist which, although pregnant with her first child, has been put on during its last official release, including thanks to looks cheerful and eccentric, perfectly worth putting her baby bump.

A containment full of vitality

Like many artists in the world, Katy Perry had to cut short his tour in Australia due to the global health crisis. If we could watch her do her show in outfits ultra colorfulonce in it, it retains its spirit pop and his good mood is legendary, she does not hesitate to share on his account Instagram : “Who said that you couldn’t be cute while bored at home ? “. Not us, Katy, not us.

>>> Emma Watson is 30 years old : an inspiring woman from head to toe !

>>> Kate Middleton : her sweater yellow at Zara costs only 35 euros !

>>> Anna Wintour : this room mode is that it dares to, and that shocks the viewers

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style