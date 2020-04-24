VIDEO. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the sex of their baby

Singer Katy Perry — Ferrari / Starface



In these difficult times, Katy Perry has decided to cheer up its fans by revealing that she was expecting… a little girl ! The star announced the news in the most simply of the world. “It’s a girl “, she wrote in the caption to a snapshot posted on Instagram on which you can see Orlando Bloom smile blissfully, face covered in cream pink.

Another small detail, the singer was listed as the location of its publication : “women make the world go round “.

Time death

Katy Perry has revealed her pregnancy by showing off her round belly in the clip Never Worn White published at the beginning of the month of march. It was then announced by Instagram Live that the happy event was scheduled for the summer, even adding that she would give birth to two babies, since her new album is almost finished. By then,

containment requires, the star leads a

pregnancy peaceful with Orlando Bloom.