VIDEO. Katy Perry falls back into childhood at Christmas… Emilia Clarke refuses now selfies…

Katy Perry falls back into childhood at Christmas

Katy Perry love Christmas and it does not hide it ! “It is really very funny to be with me at Christmas, because I make the most,” she explains to

Billboard.

“I almost feel to be again in childhood, and it is this that is most precious to me, to keep this out of malice,” adds the singer, who has released a Christmas song, Cozy Little Christmas.

ASAP Rocky is making fun of her sex-tape

Rumors began to run about a sex-tape of rapper ASAP Rocky which is in circulation on the Web. If many of the personalities show themselves to be concerned with the idea of an intimate video broadcast without their consent, there must be more to alarm the rapper.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY-WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES GOLD LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

“My penis and me we are woken up with the disturbance of the diffusion of a video. As his lawyer, I am prepared to deny any blow to the kidneys to be too slow, or any breach of the destruction of this cunt. A long list of women met can testify to this. But the best is to know that people who have never seen ba*ser give him a note, ” he tweeted, with a sense of humor and refinement.