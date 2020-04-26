VIDEO. Katy Perry has given advice anti-trolls Bebe Rexha

Singer Katy Perry in the streets of New York — Eliot/Starface



In the Face of trolls who put the morale to zero, Bebe Rexha has been able to rely on the advice of her friend

Katy Perry. As it has been entrusted by the Sunthe interpreter of Meant To Be take more poorly

the negative comments she read on the Net.

“I have seen days where the simple act of reading a bad comment could ruin my day. There have been days where I was really depressed and stressed out because it fucks you really up in the air. I was on tour with Katy, we were in Brazil, and I’ve read a bad tweet. She told me “Don’t read these tweets because it will just depress them. You could read 1000 good comments and one bad ruin your day” “, she lamented.

Ready for the sequel

A board that Bebe Rexha seems to have followed since the singer is ready to return with a second album. Already, the singer has woken up to his fans with Call You Mine, a collaboration with the Chainsmokers. The interpreter I Got You has also delivered a few words to the accents feminists who give a small idea of what to expect from the successor ofExpectations, his first album.