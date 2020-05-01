VIDEO. Katy Perry supports Michael Bloomberg to the us presidential election ?

Singer Katy Perry — Zuma / Starface



Katy Perry would she have decided to support the democratic candidate

Michael Bloomberg ? Always is it that the singer had dinner with the politician at a restaurant in Beverly Hills last Monday, if you believe the source queried by

Entertainment Tonight.

“They talked about policy and what Katy looking for in a president,” said the latter, before adding that the star had ” encouraged the other people present around the table to vote for him. “

A long-standing commitment

Katy Perry has never mystery of his involvement in the camp democrat. In 2016, the singer had been a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton in the face of Donald Trump. Before that, she was even produced at the gala fundraising of Barack Obama in 2012, during his campaign in the face of Mitt Romney.

In addition, Michael Bloomberg, has already received support from several celebrities. The former mayor of New York has received the official support of the star of the american tv Judith Sheindlin.