VIDEO. Katy Perry wrote a nice message to Orlando Bloom… Sia loves Diplo…

Singer Katy Perry — Wenn/Starface



January 14, 2020

Sia crack on Diplo

Sia has a big crush on

Diplo, for years, as she has revealed to

GQ. This can be complicated when, as the two artists, one is led to work together on a regular basis. “A large part of our relationship, it is going to try to not sleep together as to not ruin our professional relationship, because he is super sexy. This year I sent him a text to tell him : “Hey, listen, you’re one of five people who attract me sexually, and now that I’ve decided to stay single for the rest of my life, and I adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship. So if you want just sex, without being bound to someone, call me” “, she revealed to the publication. The story does not tell us, however, not what was responded to by the DJ…

Katy Perry wrote a tender message to Orlando Bloom for his birthday

Gillian Anderson has blocked access to his account Instagram to his two sons

Gillian Anderson is the poster Sex Educationa series of rather daring on the discovery of the sexuality of the young adolescent, Otis, in which she plays the mother sex therapist, and in order that his children do not fall by chance on extracts from the series on the occasion of the promotion of the next season, she revealed to

Vogue UK it was blocked his son, a cadet of his / her account Instagram !

“I blocked my cadets to Instagram. When Sex Education will be completed, I will change perhaps. One has 11 years old, the other 13, and I am sure that they have not yet seen the series. Or they do it to me have not told. But with the imminent release of the new season, and the fact that it is a topic of discussion with their friends, you never know “, she said. The second season of Sex Education will be released on Netflix on 17 January.