VIDEO. Kim Kardashian is reluctant to enlarge a little his family

Despite the arrival of the little Psalm in the last year,

Kim Kardashian may still plan to enlarge the family. So far, the star of the reality tv a big hesitation as it was entrusted to the microphone All’s Fairthe podcast of Laura Wasser.

“I can’t do more, I really want to go to law school, and I want to do lots of things. Finally, I could have two, but I don’t think I should, she explained. I would have to make in-vitro fertilization, and then I’ll soon be 40 years. I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four is good. “

Be an attentive mother

Because Kim Kardashian would like to be able to remain a caring mother like her own mother, Kris Jenner, has been with her and her five brothers and sisters until today.

“I want to be able to be attentive with my children, she continued. I think everyone needs attention. And to see my mother, at 64 years of age, that one does not stop to bother… I mean I am almost 40 years old, and I call every day, all day. “