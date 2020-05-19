VIDEO. Kim Petras is full of stars queer and allied in the clip, confined, brightly colored “Malibu”

In terms of guests-friendly, or LGBT+ in the clip, Kim Petras can seriously compete for the video of Taylor Swift for ” You Need to Calm Down “.

If there’s an artist who is not one to rest on its laurels, it is Kim Petras. A few months after the release of ” Reminds Me “, the German singer returned to the charge with ” Malibu “, a title brand new, guaranteed to have you air out the mind for at least 3 minutes top chrono. This song is definitely pop to the sounds of the 90’s that it offers and one can’t help but admire the clip that comes with it. A video terribly queer, judging by the many caméos of personalities friendly or LGBT+ distilled in the video.

Floor of stars

Given the crisis current health and containment advocated, Kim Petras has appealed as well to his fans as his entourage to carry out the clip ” Malibu “. It is thus that we see a lot of familiar faces to the public queer : Paris Hilton in a bikini fuschia adorned in a cape rainbow, Jessie J, in a bathing suit in his swimming pool turquoise, Jonathan Van Ness in his garden with a bottle of rosé in hand… There will also be Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale or even Todrick Hall and the drag-queen Aquaria… The list is long.

We have rarely seen a music video, also queer-friendly, except maybe the title “You Need to Calm Down” the allied Taylor Swift. In fact, the singer had met all the same Hayley Kiyoko (aka Lesbian Jesus by his fans), Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox or Billy Porter. The effort is, however, much more appreciated on the part of Kim Petras, as it is an integral part of the spectrum LGBT+, itself being trans and speaking openly.

Photo credit : Kim Petras via YouTube