VIDEO. Kristen Stewart thinks that Robert Pattinson will make a great Batman… Jennifer Lopez is actually tackling by the defenders of the cause of animal…

9 September 2019

Jennifer Lopez gets caught by defenders of the cause of animal

Jennifer Lopez was greeted by protesters at the international film Festival in Toronto. The singer and actress had come to present his new film, Queenswhen several

activists arrived, placards in hand, to denounce her love of fur.

As the relays TMZthe protesters were particularly noisy and have accused the star of having ” blood on their hands “.

Camila Cabello has “always loved” Shawn Mendes

The romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes has it all to spend the summer. The singer has admitted to having “always loved,” his colleague, with who she is today as a couple. “I love him with all my heart and I’ve always liked it. We know each other since a very long time… It has always been there for each other “, she said E!. Love, Camila Cabello is definitely Shawn Mendes, and it has also helped to finalize his next album, entitled Romance. “Fall in love, it brings out in me all of my vulnerabilities. All these things are revealed in me, and make me more open “, she added.