VIDEO. Kylie Jenner and Elton John each give $ 1 million to the Australia

Kylie Jenner and Elton John have opened their wallets to help Australia to combat the fire and take care of victims. Each has donated $ 1 million. In the case of the business woman, the donation comes after two controversies. Several internet users had accused the family Kardashian-Jenner to do nothing for the

victims the fires that have plagued the country since September.

On the other hand, the youngest of the clan had been branded hypocritical after being alarmed for the fate of animals in Australia (more than 500 million have perished in the flames), while continuing its posts usual, including a photo (deleted since, but that was noted

Elle.com) where she wore slippers in mink Louis Vuitton. A person of his entourage was also excused from

People for this publication.

Solidarity

On the side ofElton Johnin point of scandal to catch up. The Rocketman has announced a donation of $ 1 million to the fund specially created to fight the bush fires and help the victims, human as well as animal.

“We should all be amazed by the work done by the firefighters. People have lost their lives trying to save homes, some have lost their lives and their home. And finally, there is the distress of the animals, the loss of their habitat, which is of a magnitude biblical, and it made me burst the heart. This evening, I promise to give $ 1 million to support the fund against bush fires, ” said Elton John on stage, during his concert at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

The Rocketman has not specified if he was talking in us dollars or australians, as the relays l’Independentbut this is his gift between 617.000 and 898.000€.