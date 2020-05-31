Video : Kylie Jenner and Stormi answer questions brûlan…

Guest of Ellen DeGeneres, Kylie Jenner has agreed to address the “burning issues” of the facilitator. But not alone, as this is her daughter Stormi (1 year and a half) seated on the lap that the young billionaire has played the game. This quiz is always the opportunity to learn a lot of things funny and embarrassing to those who participate in it (like her big sister Kim). This time, what have we learned about Kylie and Stormi ?

On the same subject

That the girl has recently made his own by spreading the chocolate (M & m’s) on a couch. White (if not, this is not funny). That what makes the most fear Kylie, it’s to find the dust in a cup (to each his own phobia). She would like to do a collab’ beauty with her daughter. That the latter prefers “dad”. The most beautiful gift that his companion, Travis Scott, has offered to Kylie, this is Stormi. That the same Travis smells good Cologne… and the herb – not the one found in a garden. His little “guilty pleasure” on YouTube, it is to look at the tutorials beauty.

———————-

To read also :

In ten years, the members of the family Kardashian have changed

Taylor Swift dominates the top 100 celebrities most wealthy, established by Forbes