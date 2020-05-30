VIDEO. Kylie Jenner has been building a mini amusement park for the birthday of his daughter, Stormi

The business woman Kylie Jenner — AdMedia/Starface



You can claim to love organizing parties, but it is unlikely that you love so much that Kylie Jenner ! The star of the reality-tv has posted images of the feast monumental that it has held for two years, his daughter, and even if it has accustomed us in recent years, to

birthday parties staggering, she went even further to the small-Stormi.

“StormiWorld” – 2nd edition, since that is the name she has given to the event since last year – looked more like an amusement park ephemeral as a birthday snack. The entrance, first one, was… by the mouth of a head air bag of a child, supposed to represent the heir to the fortune of the billionaire.

Entrance was then in the World of Stormi, with several rooms : one inspired by Trolls (for the less movie-goers, this is a film dedicated to toys to hair neon 90’s), the other by The Snow Queenand the last, literally decorated by Stormi in all its forms. Stormi Ride, Stormi Ball, Stormi Slide, Stormi T-Shirt etc

Reunion

Kylie Jenner gives heart to joy, and on some photos, we can see hilarious with his guests, in situations more or less natural.

Anyway, this day has also and especially been the occasion for the small Stormi to spend time with both parents. Since their separation last October, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner were apparently cold, and rumors lend themselves well to the star of the reality tv relationships with several of his eg, But for at least a day, that of ” StormiWorld “, all these stories did not matter. It is already that.