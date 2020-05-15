VIDEO. Kylie Jenner is filing three new trademarks, including the… of a ” Museum Kylie “

The business woman Kylie Jenner — Capital Pictures /Starface



A “Museum Kylie” ? His fans (some, at least) have dreamed about, Kylier Jenner is going to do. Josh Gerben, a lawyer expert in intellectual property, has posted on Twitter the names of the 3 new trademarks by the star of the tv reality show : Kylie Con, Kylie Kon, and Kylie Museum.

Kylie Jenner has filed new trademarks for: 1. KYLIE CON 2. KYLIE KON 3. KYLIE MUSEUM The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event, called KLYIE CON (or KON), is in the works. Here is my full rundown of the filings 👇#KylieJenner #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/uR9iDhEPtR — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 15, 2020

The site Forbes also argues that the entrepreneur intends to extend her empire of cosmetics to launch in consultations beauty, the live events, but also exhibitions and experiences interactive.

Marks all-round

For the moment, Kylie Jenner haven’t announced anything and has not commented on the rumors, as the practice has become commonplace for her. The clan Kardashian has a habit of dropping brand names to protect their families or their children in societies with ill intent who would like to take advantage of their name.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner have already more than 700 brands, and only she, the youngest of the clan Kardashian has 128 marks. Always after Forbes,

Kylie Jenner worth today more than $ 1 billion.