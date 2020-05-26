VIDEO. Kylie Jenner uses his daughter for his promo in 4X3… Brad Pitt has lied to us…

The business woman Kylie Jenner — Christopher Smith/AdMedia/Starface



January 24, 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is finally able to realize his dream

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has just announced the launch of his production house. The screenwriter, actress and director is now the head of Wells Street Films, which has already signed a three-year contract with Amazon Studios and

Amazon Prime. For the star, it is simply ” the dream of a lifetime “, as she said in a statement relayed by

Deadline, adding that she was “looking forward” to get to work.

At his side, found his long-time collaborator, Jenny Robins, who has been promoted to director of tv and film content business.

Sorry, Brad Pitt is not on Tinder

Kylie Jenner is using his daughter to promote its cosmetics

The daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, will celebrate its 2 year on the 1st of February and her mother has, it seems, took the opportunity to join the useful to the pleasant. On the occasion of this anniversary, the

queen cosmetics out a new range called The Stormi Collection and has started the promo with a panel giant installed on La Cienega Boulevard, one of the avenues to the busiest of Los Angeles. We see the mother and the girl in the big plan, as relayed

TMZ.

How do you feel about Kylie Jenner”s latest billboard???https://t.co/1gCBqd0Gvy — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) January 23, 2020

The youngest of the clan shared the same photo in Story Instagram with the caption : “I think that I have waited for this since I learned of my pregnancy. A full collection of Kylie Cosmetics dedicated to my daughter. I look forward to the reveal “.

To use the palettes that are dedicated, Stormi is going to have to in contrast to wait a few years, but there is no doubt that Kylie Jenner will be able to share with her, during this time, all the benefits she will receive.