VIDEO. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro may have a role for you

Want to live your quarter-hour of fame while participating in a good cause ? This is the astonishing proposal of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The concept : make a donation, fingers crossed to be drawn at random and appear in their next film !

This enticing proposition is part of the #AllInChallengelaunched last April 14, which invites personalities to mobilize and to collect a maximum of donations for the most vulnerable. The proceeds will be donated for the benefit of charitable organisations that distribute food and meals to the disadvantaged populations, the elderly, or isolated during containment.

In a short video posted on the Instagramand viewed nearly 2 million times, the two actors mythical present their proposal :

“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorcese, Robert De Niro, and myself (editor’s note : Leonardo DiCaprio), this is your chance. Robert and I are going to play in a new movie titled ” Killers of the Flower Moon “, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a role of figuration, the opportunity to spend the day on the plateau with the three of us and attend the first. “

Since the launch of the#AllInChallenge, more than 10 million dollars have already been harvested. After the announcement of their engagement via Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro were, in their turn, called three other celebrities to put together a small game to mobilize their community. Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx will rise to the challenge ?