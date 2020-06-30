VIDEO. Lizzo calls of the coaches of “Queer Eye” in the clip hypercoloré “soul mate”

For his latest anthem promoting self-love, Lizzo is surrounded by five personalities inseparable as Netflix subscribers know very well.

As the Pride Month is about to come to an end, the inspiring Lizzo spoils your community of fans of LGBT+ with a paper clip, fresh, colourful… and rich with surprise guests. In fact, for the animated video of its title, ” soul mate “, already known to his listeners as it appears on his last album Cuz I Love Youthe singer has invited five coaches Queer Eye. And I must admit that this new collaboration is instantly of the property at the moral.

“We have kept secret for a long time, tells the page of Instagram from the show queer iconic Netflix. The Fab 5 and Lizzo, our queen of self-care, have collaborated in the project, the more boiling you never thought you needed “. In particular, we can see an animated version of the musician wandering in a city with the colors of the rainbow, crossing one by one to the coaches Queer Eye. She shakes with Karamo, participates in a photo session with Cinnamon, sharing a picnic with Bobby… We love him, simply.

The Queer Eye mania

Lizzo does not seem to be the only one to be captivated of the five coaches endearing. In fact, Netflix does not tell them good-bye soon, so that a sixth season has been officially opened in march last. For this season 6, the band is going to put their suitcases in Texas, which is known as one of the States that are the least friendly of all the territory of the united states of america. The shot is not, a priori, not yet started in view of the health care crisis today. Meanwhile, it is possible to (re)see the fifth season, available on the platform from 5 June.

Photo credit : Atlantic Records via YouTube