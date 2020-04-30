VIDEO. Lizzo has given a helping hand at a food bank of Melbourne

The singer Lizzo — Zuma / Starface



While many of the victims of the fires which ravage the

Australia have no choice but to turn to food aid,

Lizzo insists to give a helping hand. The singer, currently on tour in the country, visited a food bank of Melbourne to help pack meals.

The interpreter Cuz I Love You did not fail to exchange a few words with the volunteers, as reported by

10Daily. “Many thanks to the volunteers for your time, your energy and your heart, she said. Going to pick up a few boxes ! “

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us out and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you’d like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

A critical situation

The food bank of the State of Victoria, worth currently to deliver enough food baskets for the affected population. “We need your support to continue to deliver emergency food and water to the people of Victoria affected by these devastating fires “, one can read in a press release issued by the body.