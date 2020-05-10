VIDEO. Margot Robbie is still sleeping with his blankie… The daughter of John Legend prefer the voice of Ariana Grande to that of his father…

Actress Margot Robbie — AdMedia/Starface



December 13, 2019

Macklemore released a Christmas song with his daughter

Macklemore has just released his first song of

Christmas with the artist soul Dan Caplen and they have the right to be a guest of mark : Sloane, the daughter of the rapper, aged 4 years.

It’s Christmas Time (feat. Dan Caplen) is available, streaming it since yesterday. A dream come true for Macklemore.

Every year around Christmas time I think to myself “Just do it Ben. Make the song. You can be the new Mariah Carey”. Well, this year I finally am. “IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME” featuring @dancaplen. Produced by @budo and @tylerdopps. Out NOW!!🎄🎁 https://t.co/uHWRVwV6w1 pic.twitter.com/OTZsy93X7p — IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME (@macklemore) December 12, 2019

“Every year around Christmas, I say to myself “Do it, Ben (his real name). Do the song. You must be the new Mariah Carey.” Well, this year, I am finally “, said the interpreter Thrift Shop on Twitter.

Margot Robbie is still sleeping with his blankie

At 29 years of age, Margot Robbie always keeps one foot in childhood : she can’t sleep without his blankie. It is a plush rabbit named Bunny, and that causes some friction night with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

“My husband always throws Bunny out of bed because, inevitably, he finds it ridiculous that I have to sleep with Bunny. I am so angry with him. Maybe he is a little jealous that Bunny always has the place of priority in the bed “, told the star Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodthe magazine W.