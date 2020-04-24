VIDEO. Mariah Carey has not 50 years ago… Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of ” Oops… I Did It Again “…

The singer Mariah Carey — Zuma / Starface



March 30, 2020

Elton John held a benefit concert with his friends against the Coronavirus

Elton John has already proved that he was a man of commitment, especially in the fight against HIV. This time, he put his talent and address book to the service of the fight against the

coronavirus. And many stars were present at Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.

Since their living room, we were thus able to see (and hear) Lady Gaga,

Lizzo, Alicia Keys,

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and

Camila Cabello and

Dave Grohl. Calls for donations have been launched for the benefit of two organizations, Feeding America, and First Responders Children’s Foundation, who come to the aid of victims of the pandemic in the United States, a country

the most affected in the world by the Covid-19 to date.

Mariah Carey has not really 50 years old

Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of Oops… I Did It Again

This is not going to rejuvenate some, but Oops… I Did It Again just 20 years old. And

Britney Spears has celebrated its hit as it should, on Instagram, and remembers in particular his famous red suit.

“I remember that this combination of red kept me super warm… But the dance was fun !!! And now we are in quarantine regretting not to be on Mars… of course, I’m just kidding !!! Seriously, you all have shown so much support for this song and I thank you for that… I send you all my love, ” shared the singer.