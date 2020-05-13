VIDEO. Mariah Carey wants a lot to his former assistant

The singer Mariah Carey in London — Eliot/Starface



Mariah Carey shades of the new cards in the battle at loggerheads against Lianna Azarian, his former assistant. At the beginning of the year, the diva tried of

the prosecution against his ex-collaborator, accusing him of having sought to blackmail by threatening to make public his medical records, as well as its extravagant expenditure.

As many folders as Lianna Azarian would be finally delivered to the press, fuelling the headlines. And according to Page Sixthe lawyer of

Mariah Carey has sent new documents to the supreme Court of Manhattan. The singer is now calling for no less than $ 5 million to Lianna Azarian for not having respected the confidentiality clause that she would have signed upon his hiring in march 2015, according to the

publication.

Spending little-to-admit –

“Mariah Carey hoped that Lianna Azarian would be a loyal ally as much in business as in personal life, one can read in the documents. But she was an opportunist, a voyeuse and a extorqueuse. “

And we can say that the information that would have been delivered Lianna Azarian at the press of what to put in rage Mariah Carey. Indeed, as we have read previously in the Daily Mailthe singer would have used the blue card to his assistant to cover many of the expenses little respectable. There would have been us $ 30,000 and injections in order to re-inflate her ass, or even 273.000 $ spent on luxury items in only two days in Aspen in 2016.