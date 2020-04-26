VIDEO. Mariah Carrey accuses his former assistant of having destroyed the evidence

Singer and actress Mariah Carey — AdMedia/Starface



New twist in the case between Mariah Carey and his former assistant. The artist accuses Lianna Shakhnazarian to have it filmed while she had an intimate relationship to make it sing. The diva has filed a complaint in march of last year, calling for $ 3 million. Today, she is convinced that her former employee had destroyed the evidence that would have been able to help the popstar to prove his good faith.

After Page Six, which quotes the lawyer of the interpreter Heroit is still not known the nature of the documents that would have been destroyed. However, we learned in court documents that it would ” irrevocably, prevented the ability of Mariah Carey to determine if Shakhnazarian has forwarded these records to a third party “.

Not bad

The lawyers of the former assistant to Mariah Carey, for their part, defend their client tooth and nail and say that it has nothing to apologize for.

“Madame Shakhnazarian did nothing wrong. It is sad that mrs. Carey is more concerned about the perception that we can have of it, rather than finding the truth. I wish them the best, ” said Tobin Lanzetta, in a press release.