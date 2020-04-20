VIDEO: Martinoli mocked the Tuca Ferretti false TUDN in the eLigaMX

The eLigaMX still leaving great moments during transmissions, this time it was the turn of Christian Martinoli, who, true to his style, he mocked TUDN and the impersonator Ricardo Ferretti that appeared in the game between America and Tigers during the Day 2 of the championship virtual

This Sunday, in the preview of the match between Chivas and Toluca, the Tuca Ferreti came out to the theme, so the commentator not let the opportunity pass and gave his opinion with regard to the participation of the admirers of the brazilian.

“The Tuca original, not that fake you then get, is sad. Already do not know what to put, it is sad,” said Christian during the transmission.

However, Martinoli was not the only one to criticize the involvement of the imitator, because the users made it clear to the company that were not compliant with the participation of the character, making numerous criticisms via Twitter.

