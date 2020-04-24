VIDEO. Miley Cyrus delivers meals to the nursing staff… Justin Bieber reveals why he shaved the mustache…

The singer Miley Cyrus — Avalon / Starface



06 April 2020

Justin Bieber shaves the mustache

Hailey Bieber has been due to the moustache of her husband ! The singer wore a moustache which divided his fans, and now that he has shaved with (or because of) his wife.

“Hailey I would have killed him. I could not sleep in the bed, so I’ve shaved “, he explained to Kendall Jenner in a live Instagram.

“What I like most in the marriage, it is that you want to people,” he added.

The love that mustache !

Mark Hamill is a tribute to the fans of “Star Wars” and said goodbye to the saga

Mark Hamill is celebrated and loved by millions of fans around the world. The actor, famous for having interpreted Luke Skywalker in the saga Star Wars, has posted a touching letter to his fans on Twitter, in which he suggests that he turns it permanently to the page of The War of the Stars.

“What an extraordinary journey it has been. In 1976, when Carrie, Harrison and myself have passed the tests for our roles in what was called at the time “The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the journal of the Whills, Saga I : The Star Wars”, at no time I would have been able to know that it was going to be an adventure as rich and imaginative, and that it would inspire the other 8 films to tell the entire saga of the Skywalker, ” wrote the actor on Twitter.

A few thoughts as one era ends and another begins…#StarWars pic.twitter.com/ZucNHEPtaS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020

Forty years later, millions of children are still dreaming…