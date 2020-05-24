VIDEO. Miley Cyrus is doing much better since his vocal cord surgery

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus Armando Gallo / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



A few months after his vocal cord surgery, Miley Cyrus found gently his voice. The singer was also keen to reassure his fans by publishing on

Instagram a long message with a video in which she engages in some vocal exercises with a smile.

“Non-non-non-non-non, more rehabilitation exercises voice ! (Little tip, make work a different muscle to distract your throat. It removes the pressure of your vocal chords and do it against a wall also helps to keep the chin and the neck parallel to the back to feel less pressure on you) “, she wrote, describing its fiscal year.

A gift

“Everything is so divine these days (and always, only sometimes it is difficult to realize the magic of things). I find that my vocal cord surgery late last year is a gift, it gives me the time to really improve my art ! Attention ! “said Miley Cyrus.