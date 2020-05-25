VIDEO. Miley Cyrus takes Liam Hemsworth… Camila Cabello learns to twerker with Lizzo…

Miley Cyrus — Capital Pictures /Starface



Monday 21 October 2019

Camila Cabello wants Lizzo him to learn how to twerker

If Camila Cabello is a singer with success, there is an art to learn : one of the

twerk. It has therefore asked a mistress in the matter, Lizzo, to teach him the mysteries of this discipline, as revealed by

Billboard.

During their meeting at the concert We Can Survive, the interpreter of Havana has indeed sought advice from the rapper, and dancer. “You played Tempo during the soundcheck, and I made a video of me twerkant on your song. I’m not very good at it, you should teach me. Please “, she started to

Lizzo.

Miley Cyrus tackle Liam Hemsworth

Michelle Obama unveils his abs

Michelle Obama is campaigning again today for the largest number starts the sport and take care of her health. The former First Lady is a passionate about fitness, and she has decided to reveal his abs in order to motivate its subscribers.

“I’m always happy to go to the gym. How have you taken care of you today ? “, she asked her followers.