VIDEO. Millie Bobby Brown, a budding career marked by the commitments

She became the youngest ambassador of Unicef on Tuesday 20 November. Millie Bobby Brown, 14 years old, and planetary star since his revelation in the series Stranger Things, has chosen to commit to the rights of children. “By becoming a goodwill Ambassador of Unicef, I want to share this title with one of my heroes, the great Audrey Hepburn who said one day : growing up you will discover that you have two hands, one to help the other and the other for you to help yourself”was it declared at the headquarters of the united Nations. A mature disturbing on the part of the young actress already known for its commitments.

Since the release of the first episode of the series Stranger Things on Netflix, July 15, 2016, Millie Bobby Brown has decided to put his notoriety – his account Instagram is followed by 18 million people – in the service of various causes. At 12 years, she hosted, for example, the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Unicef at the headquarters of the united nations. In may 2017, she bears the symbols of two organizations that support civil rights and the rights of LGBT people+ during the ceremony of MTV Movie and TV Awards. A month later, she created a Twitter account designed to combat the harassment. In April 2018, she is the youngest personality to make its entry in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to TIME magazine. After being harass on the social networks, she removes her Twitter account before sending a message to teenagers victims of harassment. Now Unicef Ambassador, the young actress will “the word for the millions of children and young people whose voices have been silent for too long.”