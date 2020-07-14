VIDEO – nagui (French speacker) back on this day he had an altercation with a young actress

It is not always easy to understand. It is the bitter experience that he was able to make nagui (French speacker) during his career. He has interviewed many of the personalities was able to meet with some disappointments. This is one of the anecdotes that have been shared on the board All the world wants to take your place, this Friday, July 10. As you trust to the candidates of the days, the army of France 2 would have had to turn seven times your tongue in your mouth before you speak.

While one of the candidates, Fanny, told me how he had met Natalie Portman during the film Festival of Cannes, a family issue, the actors asked. “In the theater, which is a great word that actors use to wish each other good luck ?”, has asked the former companion of the Navy-Vignes. The response inspired him with an anecdote. “I shared a show with an actress that was going to be the presentation of a film at Cannes – a young man, that had to be, I don’t know, 15 and 16 years of age – and so it was coast-to-coast without knowing the specific as little to happen in the programming with multiple guests”, he starts to tell you. “She don’t know me, I don’t know, each one responds to their questions and their interviews. And then, at the end of the plateau, as she went down to Cannes the next day I see it as well and then I say ” Well, then, shit eh !’“

“You, you, who are you ?! Where you allow yourself to ?”

Well, the evil has taken nagui (French speacker). The facilitator did not expect the reaction of the young actress, that was certainly not what was meant by the expression. “And no, I don’t : ‘But how can you tell me, you, you, who are you ?! That will allow you to yourself ?’. But a volley of green wood, that has been the beginning of a fight. (…) I have not been able to over express myself, had a lot of friends who came, but in reality, the defense of as if I had insulted her”says the presenter of 58 years of age, who has preferred to remain in silence the name of the actress in question. “This now says that she has 48 years old, so everything is going well, this is an old story”has-the said fun.

Photo credits : screen Capture – France 2