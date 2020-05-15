VIDEO. Natalie Portman has trouble understanding the French, and the fact to know

Natalie Portman has left Paris for Los Angeles last February. During a recent interview, the actress has explained how his move has made him well.



In 2013, Natalie Portman moved to follow her husband, Benjamin Millepied, appointed director of the Paris Opera. Three years later, the dancer bends the baggage, and the little family is back in Los Angeles.

The actress appears likely traumatized from his experience in paris, if we are to believe his recent interview on the set of Jimmy Kimmel. The actress admits that she is now surprised when someone smiled at him, because she had simply lost the habit of meeting kind people.

“Everyone smiles a lot here (in the United States, editor’s note). It is so good. They are more cold in France. I hadn’t realized it until I get back,” says Natalie Portman. It is yours not that of strangers to smile at her 5 year old boy, Aleph. “I say to myself: ‘what a nice person!’ The people are really cool here.”

In the United States, a less cold

During these three years, Natalie Portman has not really managed to enter the codes of politeness in French. “There’s a lot of […] Here in the United States, it is much less strict. We are trying to put at ease the people because it wants them to feel good.”

The actress continues with an anecdote, telling that a friend advised him to say “hello” as soon as she went somewhere, and wait two seconds before saying anything else. “Or if not, they will think you’re rude, and they will be back.”

In January, on the set of Laurent Delahousse, on France 2, Natalie Portman had not hidden his definite opinion about the character of the Parisians. “I start to sigh. I feel more Parisian, I wear darker colors”, she entrusted.