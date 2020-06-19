VIDEO Never without my routine is : these stars addicted to the gonflette

Examined from all angles, some stars do intense sessions of sports centres to sculpt a body of zero defect. The muscles, which is sacred, then cut it, send in the heavy…

If the cult of the body is not a priority for the entire world, the majority of the personalities who make it a point of honor to take care of them. It is fair to say that among the festivals, fiestas and galas held throughout the year, the film stars, models and athletes under the microscope. Out of the question, therefore, miss these releases of the year. At least in the free time of the times of charging (or not) it is, therefore, granted in sport and physical activity. Jennifer Lopez is part. The pump Latin 50 years of age, spends much of his days sweating blood and water to keep your plastic. And to see the body of your dreams as she shows, it is almost want to run to the gym.

The muscles before any

The singer On The Floor it is not the only one to make the appearance of an obsession. In Hollywood, Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill the work of the biceps to it is not at the height of the reputation of super-heroes they are forged on the big screen. Professional football requires, Cristiano Ronaldo leads, even to their children under the arm to lift the cast iron in peace. Women are not left out and far away from looking like bodybuilders, at the end of their sessions. To see the smile that appears each time that Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber, this could even be a fun party for her. Izabel Goulart takes the thing very seriously. It must be said that the upper part of 35 years has done its plastic of your work. Emma Stone, fresh from the wedding, doing everything possible to continue to keep the flame alive with her husband Dave McCary. To Brie Larson and Alison Brie, this is a duo in the sport, held in the pain, but in the right mood ! To discover the stars and their large biscotos, it is in our video as it is the case.