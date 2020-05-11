VIDEO. Nicki Minaj clashe fans of Cardi B

Kim Lee
The rapper Nicki Minaj — Capital Pictures /Starface

Nicki Minaj has violently taken to the fans of Cardi B after the latter had accused her of “never” support the female rappers, in contrast to its rival history, Cardi B.

The latter has published a video in which she defends the female artists of hip-hop and its fans have been quick to put in opposition to the Barbz.

A journalist actually costs

Shortly after, the journalist Warren Store, commented: “Nicki would never do that “, causing the ire of the interpreter ofAnaconda. She is taken to him in the comments on Twitter.

“Keep my b-te out of your mouths. Nicki did a lot of promo for the female rappers on his page there are six days, ” she answered as the relays Complex. The interpreter Megatron indeed, had posted several of the younger artists on his page Instagram. Warren Store has since deleted his Twitter account.

