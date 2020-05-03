VIDEO. Nicki Minaj goes to war with Instagram

The rapper Nicki Minaj — Zuma / Starface



Nicki Minaj will no longer mail anything on Instagram from this week. In any case, not as long as the social network will not deliver the function “like” on the publications. The firm has decided to hide the number of “likes” of certain accounts in the United States for the well-being of young people.

Several studies have shown that the race to “like” affects the mental health of

younger users. This is the reason why, according to Adam Mosseri, head of the company, it is more desirable to” depressurize Instagram “, as he announced at the summit

Wired 25.

Heads up! We’ve been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We’re expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

Not to the liking of the artist

For Nicki Minaj, the mental health of teenagers has a good back. She accuses the firm and the record companies want to silence the independent artists.

We are so easily pacified. Harriet would never. Y’all smoking dick if y’all think labels ain’t pissed about the level of power, independent artists now have, by way of IG. They all work TOGETHER. Unlike us… settling for crumbs. Purpose memba when I spoke on other shit b4 it happened? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 9, 2019

“We are so easily pacified. You smoke it all if you think that the labels are not bothered by the level of power that the independent artists now have with IG. They all work TOGETHER. Unlike us… We have crumbs “, she denounced, before you accuse Instagram to highlight only the content they want.

They took away your commitments in the first place by disrupting the algorithm. Then they boost it to show you how much better this new iPhone is. I mean how much better this new IG feature is. — lemme guess, u don’t believe your iPhone messes up when the new iPhone comes out… — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 10, 2019

“They started by we take the commitments in disrupting the algorithm. Then they were boosted to show how much this new iPhone is best, ” added the interpreter ofAnaconda.

Nicki Minaj has also made the parallel with YouTube, “which” can remove or add millions of views all the time “.