VIDEO. Nicki Minaj goes to war with Instagram

By
Kim Lee
-
0
40


The rapper Nicki Minaj — Zuma / Starface

Nicki Minaj will no longer mail anything on Instagram from this week. In any case, not as long as the social network will not deliver the function “like” on the publications. The firm has decided to hide the number of “likes” of certain accounts in the United States for the well-being of young people.

Several studies have shown that the race to “like” affects the mental health of
younger users. This is the reason why, according to Adam Mosseri, head of the company, it is more desirable to” depressurize Instagram “, as he announced at the summit
Wired 25.

Not to the liking of the artist

For Nicki Minaj, the mental health of teenagers has a good back. She accuses the firm and the record companies want to silence the independent artists.

“We are so easily pacified. You smoke it all if you think that the labels are not bothered by the level of power that the independent artists now have with IG. They all work TOGETHER. Unlike us… We have crumbs “, she denounced, before you accuse Instagram to highlight only the content they want.

“They started by we take the commitments in disrupting the algorithm. Then they were boosted to show how much this new iPhone is best, ” added the interpreter ofAnaconda.

Nicki Minaj has also made the parallel with YouTube, “which” can remove or add millions of views all the time “.



