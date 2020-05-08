VIDEO. Nicki Minaj unveils his (huge) alliance after her marriage with Kenneth Petty

The rapper Nicki Minaj — Capital Pictures /Starface



Nicki Minaj is very proud of its alliance. The star has posted a video on Instagram in which we can see it put in before the huge precious stone that adorns the ring that gave him finger her

husband Kenneth Petty, last week.

“Hi Chucky. I love you and all, but it seems that you’ve won the jackpot. You’re married to a multimillionaire and you’ve won the jackpot, huh “, she says to her husband, while they are dressed as Chucky, the killer doll, and his fiancée, before joking about the rumors according to which she would have purchased her jewelry.

American Woman

Nicki Minaj leaves then hear that it is she who has benefited the most from his marriage with Kenneth Petty. The star, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, and grew up in Queens in New York city, would not have got his “green card” when she said ” yes ” last week.

“Thanks Chucky, thanks to you, as you are American, I can fill out papers to have the right to vote,” she says, laughing. Nicki Minaj recently announced that she was putting her career aside to focus on his family.