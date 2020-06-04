VIDEO of The CNN journalist Omar Jimenez arrested in full direct by the us police

This Friday, may 29, while he was covering legally the riots in Minneapolis, Omar Jimenez has been arrested by the police in full live on CNN. Four days after the death of George Floyd, the arbitrary arrest of this reporter, also black, is a scandal.

Images, frightening, have made the world tour : Monday, may 25 in Minneapolis, police officers in the us were arrested George Floyd, an African-american 46-year-old suspected of having wanted to use a false ticket of $ 20. His arrest has been of extreme violence : in spite of his complaints, a police officer had continued to stop with one knee on the neck, until he lost consciousness. George Floyd was taken to the hospital and did not survive. Four police officers involved in the case were dismissed the next day. An investigation has been opened by the FBI, but the four men were left in freedom. A decision that has provoked the incomprehension, then anger : protests against police violence are increasing, ever more violent, in the streets of Minneapolis. This Thursday evening, at the third night of riots, the commissioner of police responsible for the arrest of George Floyd was burned. It is in this extremely tense that the police in Minneapolis has arrested this Friday, for no apparent reason, a black journalist from CNN.

The Minnesota governor apologizes

Has 5h09 local time, 12h09 France, the reporter for CNN Omar Jimenez was trying to cover an arrest near another building burnt down. It was very close to a large gathering of police officers held anti-riot. Shortly after the arrest, several officers approached the journalist and his team to ask them to leave the premises. ” We can move back if you want. We can go wherever you want. We are currently live. We are four, that is our team. Put us where you want it to be “, explained very calmly Omar Jimenez, showing his card to a CNN reporter. But the police ignored it. Two officers then grabbed the arm, live on CNN. ” You’re under arrest “he has launched one of them. ” Why am I under arrest, sir ? “, then asked Omar Jimenez, without getting an answer. Handcuffed, he was then escorted away, still in front of the camera. The police then returned and have arrested its producer, Bill Kirkos and his cameraman, Leonel Mendezand then confiscated the camera.

On CNN, this arrest is also sudden that unjustified a let all the stakeholders under the shock. The expert Charles Ramsey, who specialized in police affairs, could not believe his eyes :” It makes no sensehas-t-he assured. Something like that should never happen. “The chain has reacted on social networks, denouncing a” clear violation of the First amendment “and suspecting a potential racism on the part of the police. If Bill Kirkos and Leonel Mendez are white, the fact that Omar Jimenez was the first arrested, without reason, to question him. ” A reporter black of CNN has been arrested while covering the legal events in Minneapolispointed to the chain. A reporter white who was also on the field was not. “Josh Campbell, the other journalist present in the same area, has in fact assured him that he had been treaty” very differently “by the police. The governor of Minnesota, Tom Walz, has quickly apologized for the arrest of Omar Jimenez and his team, he considers” totally unacceptable “. The three men were released less than an hour later, in the absence of charges to be valid against them.