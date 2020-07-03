VIDEO of Will Smith, Sean Penn… these actors are so much more sexy at 50 years of age

We’re not going to lie, the men are often much more sexy reached 50 years of age than in his youth. And this is not Brad Pitt, Will Smith and other Christopher Meloni that we are going to prove otherwise.

If Hollywood does not usually gifts for actresses in the bloom of age – yes, we are in the year 2020, humans have been on this point a sacred ahead of the curve. It is necessary to say that most of them, aging like a good wine, improves with time. This adage is demonstrated with our French actors, including Jean Dujardin, Gilles Lellouche or José García. But on the side of the Americans, the comedians are not left out. And it’s not the graying hair and the lines in the corners of the eyes that make these specimens, ultra-sexyit is not the sport also.

In the family of fifty plus sexy…

They go well out of any act of cosmetic surgery. Their engines : their muscles, and what better than the sport and weight training to keep your athletes bodies. Hugh Jackman, the interpreter of the famous Wolverinehad to show a perfect plastic for the needs of the saga. Except that if he has let go of the grip, the actor of 51 years it has retained the silhouette. The same for Will Smith, who has actually not budged an inch to 51 of the spring. At least the face. Your body has been transformed from The prince of Bel-Air : big biceps, pectorals apparent and chocolate bars. In short, it makes us melt.

A 52-year-old Jason Statham has to do the envy of a lot of models from twenty years ago. The Carrier the more sexy of the world is far from the view of the small cake that a lot of men grow until the age of fifty years. What about Brad Pitt, and Robe Lowe, who, at 56 years of age two, to keep a look superior in all circumstances. In terms of Christopher Meloni – as seen in New York Unit Special – and Sean Penn, 59 years of age are just. Thanks to their silhouettes drawn and can be a bit of a nature too…