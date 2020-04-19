Video “One World” : take a look at the Megaconcert of stars for the health workers

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the show “at home,” broadcast in streaming, has brought together the biggest global stars including : Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Charlie Puth, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, the nantes Christine and the Queens, Angela, Chris Martin, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Usher, or even Shawn Mendes… for almost 8 hours ! Other celebrities from film, sports… also participated in the event.

Lady Gaga agrees with WHO, to support health care workers in the front line of the Covid-19. The american singer is at the initiative of the concert world, which is not to raise money. In parallel of the evening, a collection for the world health Organization (WHO) has been initiated and amounted to $ 35 million.

“To all of you : caregivers, nurses, doctors who sleep in your cars in order not to infect your family, or your patients, that you put in danger to save the world, I greet you.” Lady Gaga

Relive this great concert video :