VIDEO. Paris Hilton drops her ex… Demi Lovato is so beautiful, natural…

February 25, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Cher become bikeuses for Carine Roitfeld

The new edition of the CR Fashion Book of

Carine Roitfeld comes out on the 12th of march, but we are treated to a small preview. Inside, there is

Kim Kardashian and

Expensive bikeuses. A style that goes perfectly well for these black and white shots on those on the account Instagram of the publication.

Cher and Kim Kardashian, who undertake, each in their own way for the rights of women, are not the only to be lent to the game. Naomi Campbell has joined his two colleagues for this edition devoted to the theme of power.

Demi Lovato is so beautiful, natural

After several years in the fight against eating disorders, addictions, and poor self-esteem, Demi Lovato has released a selfie au naturel. “I’ve not done #NoMakeUpMonday for years, but it seems to me that after having posted many pictures of glamour with a ton of make-up and the additions of hair, it is important for me to show myself such as I am, underneath it all,” explained the singer to Sober in the caption of its publication on Instagram.

“That’s what I look like 85-90 % of the time. I am proud of my freckles, my dimple in the chin and proud of me, to accept me as I am, ” added the singer, back with a new single, Anyone, having survived a drug overdose.