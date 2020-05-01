VIDEO. Passionate and committed, feel in Euphoria… Who is Zendaya ?

“I really appreciate the fact that you can be in the lives of the people and be an inspiration. And I really try to give the best of myself to, I hope, inspire people to give the best of themselves.”

Followed by more than 60 million followers on Instagram, Zendaya Coleman is the star of the series “Euphoria”. Here is his story.

She was born in 1996 in California and grew up alongside his parents teachers. As a child, she is very quickly aware of the theatre and attends the courses given by her mother. At 6 years old, she has been fighting with the director of her school to do a drama on the occasion of the Month of black history.

Formed on the boards, she began her career in commercials before being revealed at the age of 14, by the series Disney’s “Shake it up” in which she plays, sings and dances. His mantra : surround yourself with positive people, be sure to love what you do, be passionate.

At 16, she arrives in the final of the american version of “Dancing with the stars”. In the same year, she released her first album.

In 2017, she participated in the Women’s March of Washington. It is also the time where she made her debut on the big screen in “Spider-Man : Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman”. At the age of 22, she enters the list of 50 accounts on Instagram to follow according to “Business Insider”. According to the young woman, the social networks can no longer ignore certain things. “You can no longer claim that you do not know what people live, what happens, what people go through around the world“says Zendaya.

In June 2019, it creates the feeling of embodying the character of Rue in the series “Euphoria”, produced by Drake and aired on HBO.