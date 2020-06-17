VIDEO Patrick Sebastien too talkative : Pascal Praud the crops to full direct

When Patrick Sébastien begins to speak, he can continue for hours without stopping. Pascal Praud has had to kindly ask him to leave the word in the chroniclers of his Time to the pros, after a long near-monologue of the facilitator.

Between the events, the health crisis and the tense situation in Dijon, Pascal Praud was a” news charged “to comment on this Wednesday, June 17, in his Hour of pros 2. The presenter had around him some of his commentators are the usual, as well as a guest well known to viewers. ” It was a great witness who will accompany us : Patrick Sébastien, you know… “, he announced. The facilitator had come to promote his latest book, I moved the elephant, and give his opinion on the different topics covered in the program. ” I love that you are on a plateau, Patrick, because you have necessarily a look. You know France, I want to say, as perhaps none of us knows “the compliments Pascal Praud. ” It’s been 50 years that I’m doing all the cities of France in long, wide and acrossit was confirmed by Patrick Sébastien. And then I have the chance to meet at once all is down and all that is in the top… “Phrases that have marked the beginning of a long speech of nearly two minutes on the clock.

Patrick Sébastien interrupted by Pascal Praud

” I am buddy with the prince Albert, I can go to the Elysee from time to time, I had relations with all the presidents… And at the same time – as they say – I am non stop with the people at the bottom, where I come from. I did not want to betray those people “continued Patrick Sébastien, before continuing, stirring several themes. He told how he had been” quite visionary “on some of the developments of the company, confided his concern about the “ beautiful mess “that is the current situation, denounced the” two weights two measures “justice, criticized the politicians who are only too rarely condemned… The moderator finally referred to a passage of his book dedicated to the containment.

” When one is confined, it was to avoid infecting others and contaminating ourselves. It has been kind of a group. And at the end of the book, I said that I would like that to continue this benevolence group… “, he started, before being interrupted by Pascal Praud. “Well, we’re going to try to have it. Benevolence, it is also to let them talk to the otherthe a-t-it down. Inevitably, on a plateau… I know you. “Falsely offended, Patrick Sébastien is mine from :” It’s good, hello, goodbye ! “Fun – and no doubt relieved not to have had to scream like he does sometimes – Pascal Praud has flattered his guest :” What you say is very interesting, I love to listen to you, but hey… “What Patrick Sebastien responded, polite :” I also love to listen. “