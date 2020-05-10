VIDEO. Paul McCartney pulls out a sweater for Christmas… Mariah Carey gets a new clip of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for Christmas…

Singer Paul McCartney — Zuma / Starface



December 24, 2019

Travis accuses Coldplay of having been looted

Travis is not a big fan of Coldplay. The end group of the 90’s accusing

Chris Martin and his colleagues for having “pillaged” their sound a little like scavengers on a corpse. This is what was said Fran Healy, leader de Travis, in the documentary film of the

BBC Radio Scotland, The Man Who at 20. And it also explains that if Coldplay has remained at the top for 20 years, it is because the group has managed to reinvent itself… raiding other musics, particularly those of U2 and Arcade Fire.

Coldplay has not yet responded to the words of Fran Healy, but Chris Martin had said that Travis was ” the band that invented my band and lots of other “.

Paul McCartney released two sweaters for Christmas in kashmir

Mariah Carey gets a new clip of “All I Want For Christmas” for Christmas

You’re a fan of All I Want For Christmas Is You of

Mariah Carey ? The friends of famous diva also ! And for 25 years of the tube, they gave her the surprise of a new clip to illustrate this worship song. There are John Travolta, Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, the star ofOrange Is The New Black Laverne Cox, DJ Diplo, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Ryan Reynolds, Missy Elliott, Olivia Newton-John or Jamie Foxx, Ciara, and of course Father Christmas. It is the actor and director

Tyler Perry introduces this new version, to see absolutely.

Merry Christmas !