VIDEO Perform a manicure multicolor home

Confined to the house, it is time to let speak your creativity ! To help you, O. P. I reveals a tutorial to make a manicure rainbow, very colorful !

This does certainly not fun, but let’s face it : rare are the times where we take enough time to take care of our nails. If you made tips, natural to make them grow fasterduring this confinementwe propose to you today a new occupation, thanks to O. P. I. You can turn towards nail art, that will test both your creativity, your patienceand your sense of aesthetics, while adding a little (a lot) of colors to your life !

Thanks to O. P. I, nail art has never been so simple. The brand has indeed decided to share with us video tutorial to help us to get nail crazy. Today, place the manicure ultra colorfulbased on a beautiful arc-en-ciel. Then of course, you don’t come out of the house, but a little bit of color on the nail tips has never done wrong to anyone… It seems that it would be rather good for the moral !

To achieve this manicure rainbowyou will need several vivid shades. A nice yellow (Don’t Tell Has been Ground), a deep purple (Maria Chi Makes My Day), an intense blue (Mi Casa Es Blue Casa)a pink glittery (Telenovela Me About It)a lilac pastel (Hue Is The Artist) and a beautiful red (Viva OPI).

A little bit of positive in our life at this period of confinement through this creative break colorful. And after all, do we not say thatafter the rain comes the nice weather ?

