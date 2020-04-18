[VIDEO] Player of the America says strong insult IN VIVO during match of the chosen MX

Photo: Capture

The match between America and Tijuana of the Day 3 of the chosen MX had an extra ingredient as Santiago Cáseres said completely live ‘the shell of your mother‘ after that Gibran Lajud he took a shot that seemed goal-sung.

Just the first time when Roger Martinez was only in the area for take a riflazo right that Gibran Lajud pulled a hand, to which the argentine footballer, today representative of the Eagles, he replied with the insult.

Cáceres saying live a “Shell of your mother” has been the best of the night HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/3j56fkejWV — Juan Pablo Yaez (@JuanPaYaez) April 18, 2020

At the end everything remained as an anecdote to the laughter of Christian Martinoli and Luis Garcia, who was well to replicate the words of the steering wheel ex Villarreal LaLiga Spain.

The meeting ended with the scoreboard 3-1 in favor of Xolos, that had to Miguel Barbieri in the controls. The goals were taken care of Bryan Angulo, Mauro Lainez and Edwin Cardona. For the Bird discounted Sebastián Córdova.

