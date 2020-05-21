VIDEO Queens of shopping : Miss France 1982 shows her ass in legging transparent

Sabrina Belleval, elected Miss France in 1982, has participated in the Queens of shopping. Seeing a beauty queen to present her favorite look, Cristina Cordula failed to make “syncope” : his legging transparent revealing all of her ass…

Broadcast for the first time in 2017, the week of competition special miss of Queens of shopping is back on M6 ! The opportunity to review Sabrina Belleval, a candidate who displays a title of the most prestigious : unlike its rivals, it has won the competition for Miss France, the true, unique ! ” I was Miss France in 1982, she had revealed to his opponents. I’ve still been in the magazines… “Sabrina had shown the newspaper clippings from the era, on which she was a young child : Miss Côte d’azur 1981, she had been elected Miss France 1982 in December 1981, at just 16 years of age. As a student in the second, she is the youngest candidate to have been awarded the crown. With the current regulations, it would not have been able to participate : in addition to his too young age, it was also too small. Measuring that 1.66m, it lacks at least four inches. But at the time, this had not bothered the director to the committee :” I was spotted by Mrs de Fontenaytold Sabrina. I’m a bit nostalgic of Ms. de Fontenay… “

Sabrina Belleval shows too in The Queens shopping

If it has sometimes been an actress (in The factor of Saint-Tropez in 1985, or in an episode of Under the sun in 2000, Sabrina Belleval had a career classic, far from the rhinestones and sequins. She had returned for the election of Miss France 1999, won by Mareva Galanter, as a member of the jury. Former beauty queen, Sabrina, however, is not the queen of style. If she defines hers as” sexy but class “he is not always very stylish… Cristina Cordula has even let out a” ouch ouch ouch “discovering one of her dresses with a printed… of the face of Jennifer Lopez. But this is especially the leggings transparent that shocked. In this light, the Brazilian has burst out laughing. ” Ladies and gentlemen, the good taste is officially dead today “, has down Margot, one of the candidates. The young BCBG Priscillia seemed to be regarding her in a panic :” The leggings, but you can see straight through… You can’t go out like that… “A “ disaster “, as held by Laura, as Cristina Cordula has necessarily rejected. The facilitator has failed to make “ syncope “ because of this leggings, revealing the butt of Sabrina :” The outfit, it is not possible… It is a triple faux pas. The legging is transparent, the top bunk is not modern… I don’t validate at all this outfit. “The contrary would have been surprising.