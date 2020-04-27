VIDEO. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Chris Pratt earn millions of dollars thanks to the streaming

Actress Reese Witherspoon — Zuma / Starface



You wonder how many are paid the stars to play in your favorite series ? Well, this is Variety unveiled its list of the actors and actresses of the small screen, better paid, and the figures are impressive. According to the publication, the ” $1 million Club “, which brings together the stars paid a million dollars per episode, is growing bigger every day : Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for the series of Apple TV, The Morning Show ; Steve Carell for Space Force on Netflix ;

Nicole Kidman for Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu ; Jeff Bridges for The Old Man on FX ; and finally, Kerry Washington, and Reese Witherspoon (again), both of which paid over a million dollars for Little Fires Everywhere.

Where does this explosion of wages ? Variety explains that there is a growing appetite for the series in the world, and the new streaming services that get launched need to make noise very quickly. So, they do not hesitate to bid for the services of movie stars.

Always over the top

And the trend is likely to increase. If salaries of over a million dollars per episode are not new in the United States, they may well become the norm for some celebrities. The experts even claim that the bar of two million dollars will soon be reached, as soon as a movie star of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio,

Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise will try by the television.

According to VarietyChris Pratt is already in the process of negotiating salary for a new secret project : $ 1.4 million per episode. It is what it is…