VIDEO. Rihanna condemns racism worldwide and its trivialization

The singer Rihanna — Face to Face / Starface



In the Face of racism and violence that it generates,

Rihanna refuses to look away as she explained to Vogue. All that having lived in both the United States and in London through its Barbados home has allowed her to see the racial discrimination express themselves in the world. “I think that the brutality is likely to be extremely severe in America, but racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere “, stressed the singer.

“This is the same in the United Kingdom. Or it is flagrant, and it becomes more of a standard, or it is underlying, when people do not even know that they participate in. You know, it’s just a layer of unconscious, which is inlaid into them in depth, ” she added.

Everywhere the same thing

If one can think that Rihanna has lived above the fray, the greater part of his life, the racism has touched his family, as his mother, Monica, had emigrated from Guyana to win the Barbados.

“The Guyanese are the Mexicans of Barbados. Then I identify. And this is why I truly understand the Mexican or the Latinos who are discriminated against in America. I know what it feels like to have the services of immigration, which come to you in the middle of the night and put you outside, ” she continued.