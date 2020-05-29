The singer, fashion designer and actress Rihanna — Matrix Media / Starface



January 21, 2020

Rihanna publishes a “Rihannazine” with i-D

To celebrate 40 years of the magazine i-D, as well as the ” kingdom without end

Rihanna on the world of fashion, beauty and music “, the publication and the star have teamed up to create a special edition dedicated to the interpreter Rude Boy. This last was dedicated to “those who, little by little, reshape the communities in the fashion, music, art, and activism, to create a future more diverse and inclusive,” as she explained in a

press release.

There will be articles written by various figures from the fashion, music, or of beauty, such as Gigi Hadid, Lena Waithe, and Adwoa Aboah, but also Rico’s Nasty, Kelela, Young M. A,, and the founder of #MeToo Tarana Burke.

Netflix is in the eye of Harry and Meghan

Mark Wahlberg opens an account Instagram for his dog

Mark Wahlberg is very proud of his dog, a Pomeranian Husky. For fans of canines and for those of Mark Wahlberg, the announcement of the creation of an account Instagram dedicated to man’s best friend can, therefore, not only be good news !

But if the actor has chosen this dog in particular, it is a reason far more pragmatic than the adorable bouille of the puppy a year : it is because it does not risk damage to his lawn. “When I saw the guy who was selling the Pomeranian, I asked him what size he was going to do adult. And he told me that it was already at its maximum size. And then I asked him what was the size of its droppings. He tells me, ” Like candy “. I told myself that I could handle “, he explained to Ellen DeGeneres.