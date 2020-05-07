VIDEO. Rihanna wants to work with Lizzo

The singer Rihanna — PIP/Polaris/Starface



If Lizzo had already expressed his love for Rihanna, he is rendered : the interpreter ofUmbrella has expressed his admiration for the singer. “I love Lizzo, she is so awesome “, dropped the popstar to

Entertainment Tonight.

And even if no collaboration is still in the pipes, Rihanna would work without any hesitation with it. “I would do a featuring with Lizzo, without hesitation, just by reading this interview. Lizzo is so cool, ” she confessed.

The trust

Rihanna likes women who did not leave count and Lizzo seems to be his ideal woman.

“She embodies everything that represents Savage x Fenty. A confident woman, regardless of its size, its weight, its shape, its colour. Your attitude is what makes you wild. It is this confidence in you that you can inject to people who are like you, who feel the same things as you and who can relate to the brand, ” added Rihanna, who also proves that she is indeed a woman of business.