VIDEO. Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful… Jay-Z unveils his last conversation with Kobe Bryant…

February 6, 2020

Kyle Maclachlan is keen to see the remake of Dune

Kyle Maclachlan will not make a cameo in the Dune of

Denis Villeneuve, but the one who played Paul Atreides in the version of

David Lynch is eager to see this new version. It also seems very fan of

Timothée Chalamet, who reprises his role.

“I look forward to the vision of Denis. David Lynch, of course, it is a vision very specific, so it will be something completely different, I’m sure. Why not make it so that the two are based on their own merits ? (…) Timothy, I think, will do a fantastic job “, he said IMDb.

Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, is scheduled for release in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Jay-Z unveils his last conversation with Kobe Bryant

During his time at the university of Columbia, Jay-Z spoke of the memory of Kobe Bryant. And he remembered their last conversation.

“One of the last things he told me was : “You should see Gianna play basketball”. And it was the most painful, because he was so proud. And this look on her face, it was like… I looked at him and I said : “Oh, it’s going to become the best basketball player in the world”. He was just so proud of it… So it is really hard, ” said Jay-Z as the relays USA Today.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, age 13, died last month in a helicopter crash that killed 9.