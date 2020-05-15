VIDEO. Ron Howard would like to that Jennifer Aniston realizes more movies

The director and actor Ron Howard — Maurizio D Avanzo / Ipa / Starface



Jennifer Aniston she will soon embark on a career as a director ? It is the wish of his friend Ron Howard. The director revealed in an interview for Us Weekly he was doing everything, for years, to convince the star of Friends moving behind the camera.

“This is an actress who is very powerful. But it is also an excellent director. She has not done much, but she has made a short film which was also my daughter Bryce [Dallas Howard]. I found that the movie was very good, so I encourage it as soon as I see “Do a little more of realization”. But the industry can occupy too much in front of the camera for the moment, ” he said.

Jennifer Aniston has made three short films, the last of which in 2011, was part of an anthology to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Mutual Admiration

In his speech to the SAG Awards, after winning the award for his role in The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston has been quoted with Ron Howard as one of the actors who had influenced, thanks to his cult series Happy Days. A mutual admiration.

“She’s great. Few people can evolve like that between comedy and drama, but she has proven that she was capable of it. In fact, it is funny, with a timing impeccable, but she is also very honest. We don’t have the impression that it is in representation, ” added Ron Howard.