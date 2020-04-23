VIDEO Roselyne Bachelot defends Edouard Philippe after its ads were deemed to be too blurry on the déconfinement

After the announcement of Emmanuel Macron a possible déconfinement from the 11th may next, Edouard Philippe, spoke at a press conference of more than two hours. This Sunday the 19th of April, many of the French were waiting for more details about their lives after. Only here, the Prime minister has not really given clear answers, promising more details in 15 days. A frustration that has generated a lot of criticism. This Monday, April 20, on the plateau of C to you, Roselyne Bachelot has flown to the rescue of Edouard Philippe. If the ex-minister of Health has ensured that this press conference was ” educational “, it has mostly defended the ads of the politician.

Roselyne Bachelot persist and sign

While many French people have complained that Edouard Philippe had not defined all of the terms and conditions of the déconfinement in two weeks, Roselyne Bachelot has been very clear : it was impossible for him to be ready in so little time. No reason to worry. “I don’t see how we would have been able to prepare in one week a plan of déconfinement “, she confided to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, in even more far-reaching. “I ask myself the same questions : “Will he be completely ready on the 11th of may ?”. It may very well be of the doors are open and which are closed. It will be necessary that they cravachent types “, she explained.

And the former minister of Health, itself, was highly criticized during the crisis in da H1N1, has given

