VIDEO. Sam Smith and Demi Lovato attend J. O. very queer in the video for “I’m Ready”

Sam Smith is back, in a duet with Demi Lovato, in a clip completely queer. And the two artists have things to say.

This is not because the release of his next album has been pushed back to Sam Smith to abandon his fans. The artist has unveiled a new preview of his upcoming album, ” To Die For “, a duet with the singer bisexual Demi Lovato. On ” I’m Ready “, the anthem power-pop, the two performers give voice to draw the portrait of the man or the ideal woman.

“I’m ready.e for someone to love me” sing on the chorus, which is reminiscent of the famous slogan of RuPaul” If you do not like you– even, how devil can–you love someone else ? ” Two of the participants can be seen in the clip : Gigi Goode, the favorite of season 12, currently being broadcast, and the sparkling Valentina, who had marked all the minds in season 9.

Rebirths

“I’m Ready “ seems to open up a new page for the two artists. This new title is indeed a harbinger of the third album of Sam Smith, his first game since his coming out non-binary, in February last. A relief for the artist, who tells of having spent “his life has to be in a war with his kind “. For its part, Demi Lovato seems to have managed to overcome his demons, which had led him to be hospitalized after a drug overdose. His performance at the Grammy Awards-had signed his grand return to the scene american pop, visibly at peace with itself.

And what better to accompany the song of two rebirths, a clip queer as f*ck ? The two artists take part in a sporting competition a little bit special. Race of drag queens in heels, the fight in combination with sequins and heels, synchronized swimming at the neckline… And of course, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato arrive at the top of the podium.